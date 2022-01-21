A watchtower is seen in May 2019 at a high-security facility in Xinjiang near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly people from Muslim ethnic minorities are detained. Photo: AFP
French parliament condemns China’s Uygur treatment as ‘crimes against humanity and genocide’
- The move follows a similar vote in the UK and Holland, which will not send officials to the Winter Olympics because of China’s human rights record
- France’s motion also asked the government to protect Uygur residents in its country against any intimidation or harassment by China
Topic | Xinjiang
