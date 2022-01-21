People in Seoul on Thursday watch a screen showing an image of a recent North Korean missile launch. Photo: AP
China and Russia block US bid to sanction North Koreans at UN
- Pyongyang has suggested it may resume tests of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles
- The US has already imposed unilateral sanctions over recent launches, but is seeking further penalties at the United Nations
Topic | North Korea
