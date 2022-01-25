Workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of Covid-19 clear snow at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Omicron sends South Korea’s daily cases to new high; Auckland Lantern Festival cancelled
- South Korea reported 8,571 Covid-19 cases for Monday despite the extension of strict social distancing rules to slow Omicron’s spread
- This is the third year running that New Zealand’s biggest cultural event had to be called off due to the pandemic
