People in Seoul watch a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea fires two suspected cruise missiles, Seoul says

  • Pyongyang has embarked on a fresh flurry of sanctions-busting tests after Kim Jong-un re-avowed his commitment to military modernisation at a key party speech
  • The last time North Korea tested this many weapons in a month was in 2019, after high-profile negotiations collapsed between Kim and Trump

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:48pm, 25 Jan, 2022

