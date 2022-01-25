People in Seoul watch a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP
North Korea fires two suspected cruise missiles, Seoul says
- Pyongyang has embarked on a fresh flurry of sanctions-busting tests after Kim Jong-un re-avowed his commitment to military modernisation at a key party speech
- The last time North Korea tested this many weapons in a month was in 2019, after high-profile negotiations collapsed between Kim and Trump
Topic | North Korea
People in Seoul watch a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP