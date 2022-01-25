Stories of harassment, low wages and verbal abuse are commonly heard among foreign trainees, activists say. Photo: Kyodo
Japan investigates ‘unforgivable’ workplace abuse of Vietnamese intern
- More than 350,000 trainees live in Japan under the state-sponsored scheme, which has been running for decades
- Its aim is to help workers from less developed economies gain work skills, but critics say some employers use the scheme as a cheap source of labour
Topic | Japan
