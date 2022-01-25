Twitter says it is facing “unprecedented challenges”. Photo: AFP
Twitter sees record number of government demands to remove content, with Japan and Russia leading pack
- Some 95 per cent of the legal demands came from 5 countries, led by Japan, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea
- Major social media companies face ongoing scrutiny from global governments and regulators over the material they allow on their platforms
Topic | Twitter
