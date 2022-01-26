Nearly half of Japan’s four-year private universities failed to fill all places for first-year students in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Nearly half of Japan’s four-year private universities failed to fill all places for first-year students in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: border closure dents Japan’s ‘soft power’, ruins students’ lives

  • Stressed-out foreign students waiting for change in Japan’s travel policy have gone elsewhere as universities and businesses count the economic cost
  • Meanwhile, South Korea reported more than 13,000 new Covid-19 cases amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 11:24am, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nearly half of Japan’s four-year private universities failed to fill all places for first-year students in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Nearly half of Japan’s four-year private universities failed to fill all places for first-year students in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE