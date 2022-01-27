North Korea has kicked off 2022 by displaying a dizzying array of new and operational weapons. Photo: dpa
North Korea has kicked off 2022 by displaying a dizzying array of new and operational weapons. Photo: dpa
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea’s missile-firing mania continues as it conducts sixth test of 2022

  • South Korea’s military said the two suspected short-range ballistic missiles, launched from an eastern coastal area, flew about 190km
  • The latest test is among the most missiles ever launched by Pyongyang in a month as it ‘runs hard in what it perceives as an arms race with Seoul’, analysts say

Topic |   North Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:32pm, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korea has kicked off 2022 by displaying a dizzying array of new and operational weapons. Photo: dpa
North Korea has kicked off 2022 by displaying a dizzying array of new and operational weapons. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE