North Korea has kicked off 2022 by displaying a dizzying array of new and operational weapons. Photo: dpa
North Korea’s missile-firing mania continues as it conducts sixth test of 2022
- South Korea’s military said the two suspected short-range ballistic missiles, launched from an eastern coastal area, flew about 190km
- The latest test is among the most missiles ever launched by Pyongyang in a month as it ‘runs hard in what it perceives as an arms race with Seoul’, analysts say
Topic | North Korea
