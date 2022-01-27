Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO Western Pacific regional director. Photo: SCMP
Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO Western Pacific regional director. Photo: SCMP
Asia /  East Asia

WHO staff accuse top boss of racism and abuse at Manila HQ

  • Complaints describe a ‘toxic atmosphere’ with ‘a culture of systemic bullying and public ridiculing’ at Western Pacific headquarters in Manila, led by Dr Kasai
  • Kasai is accused of making derogatory comments about staff based on nationality, and of improperly sharing vaccine information with his home country, Japan

Topic |   World Health Organization
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:32pm, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO Western Pacific regional director. Photo: SCMP
Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO Western Pacific regional director. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE