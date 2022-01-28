Leader Kim Jong-un visits a munitions factory at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via KNS/AFP
North Korea says it tested long-range cruise missiles as Kim Jong-un seeks ‘powerful cutting-edge arms’
- State media confirmed Pyongyang test fired long-range cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles this week to bolster its defences against the US
- It also said the North Korean leader visited a munitions factory that produces ‘a major weapon system’
Topic | North Korea
