Japanese police officers investigate the area around a house where a man took hostages in Fujimino, Saitama prefecture on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan man arrested after doctor shot dead in hostage crisis
- The 66-year-old also attacked two other medical workers who visited the suspect’s home near Tokyo to express condolences over the death of his mother
- He shot the male doctor with what appeared to be a hunting gun during the 11-hour stand-off in Fujimino
Topic | Japan
Japanese police officers investigate the area around a house where a man took hostages in Fujimino, Saitama prefecture on Friday. Photo: Kyodo