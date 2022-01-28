Japanese police officers investigate the area around a house where a man took hostages in Fujimino, Saitama prefecture on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Japan man arrested after doctor shot dead in hostage crisis

  • The 66-year-old also attacked two other medical workers who visited the suspect’s home near Tokyo to express condolences over the death of his mother
  • He shot the male doctor with what appeared to be a hunting gun during the 11-hour stand-off in Fujimino

Updated: 12:19pm, 28 Jan, 2022

