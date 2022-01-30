A combination photo of images provided by the North Korean government shows missile tests carried out in January. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea launches 7th weapons test of month – most since Trump-Kim talks broke down in 2019
- Sunday’s suspected ballistic missile launch comes as nuclear-armed North Korea flexes its military muscles while ignoring Washington’s offers of talks
- The last time it tested this many weapons in a month was after a summit between Kim Jong-un and then-US president Donald Trump collapsed three years ago
Topic | North Korea
