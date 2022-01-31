A combination image shows what appears to be a Hwasong-12 ‘intermediate and long-range ballistic missile’ test. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea confirms it tested Hwasong-12 missile and took pictures from space
- Analysts and officials said the test appeared to involve an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which North Korea has not tested since 2017
- North Korea state news said the test warhead was fitted with a camera that took photos while it was in space
Topic | North Korea
A combination image shows what appears to be a Hwasong-12 ‘intermediate and long-range ballistic missile’ test. Photo: KCNA via Reuters