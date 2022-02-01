Activists protest against China’s human rights violations in Tokyo. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Japan parliament passes resolution on human rights in China days before Beijing Winter Olympics

  • The motion, adopted by the lower chamber, expressed concern about rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong
  • It also called on the Japanese government to work with the international community in addressing the issue

Reuters
Updated: 1:52pm, 1 Feb, 2022

