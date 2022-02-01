North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looked ‘noticeably thinner’. Photo: AFP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un seen limping in documentary as he tackles ‘worst-ever hardships’

  • The noticeably thinner leader struggled to walk down stairs as the film’s narrator said ‘he dedicated his body to realise people’s dreams’
  • North Korea warned of a ‘very giant struggle’ as it faces deepening food shortages amid sanctions, droughts and floods

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:19pm, 1 Feb, 2022

