North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looked ‘noticeably thinner’. Photo: AFP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un seen limping in documentary as he tackles ‘worst-ever hardships’
- The noticeably thinner leader struggled to walk down stairs as the film’s narrator said ‘he dedicated his body to realise people’s dreams’
- North Korea warned of a ‘very giant struggle’ as it faces deepening food shortages amid sanctions, droughts and floods
