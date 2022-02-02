North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance in Pyongyang last year. File photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s wife appears in public for first time in 5 months
- State media said Ri Sol-ju, Kim and his aunt attended a Lunar New Year art performance in Pyongyang
- The audience at the Mansudae Art Theatre welcomed the couple with ‘stormy cheers’, it added
