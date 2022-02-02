Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party (PPP), has targeted Chinese residents and other foreigners over health insurance. File photo: via Reuters
Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party (PPP), has targeted Chinese residents and other foreigners over health insurance. File photo: via Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Chinese residents in South Korea targeted in health insurance clash between presidential candidates

  • Opposition party’s Yoon Suk-yeol says foreigners and dependents ‘put spoons on meal tables’ prepared for Koreans through their hard work
  • DPK candidate Lee Jae-myung urges Yoon end ‘politics that encourage hatred of foreigners’, says nation benefits from their insurance payments

Topic |   South Korea
Korea Times
Korea Times

Updated: 6:43pm, 2 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party (PPP), has targeted Chinese residents and other foreigners over health insurance. File photo: via Reuters
Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party (PPP), has targeted Chinese residents and other foreigners over health insurance. File photo: via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE