Japan must quadruple its foreign workers by 2040. Photo: AFP
Japan must quadruple foreign workers by 2040 to meet growth target: report
- Japan will increasingly rely on migrant labour to make up for a shrinking population, while its ability to attract talent has been thrown into questioned by Covid-19 border controls
- China and Vietnam make up about half of Japan’s migrant workforce; it’s expected the numbers of immigrants from Cambodia and Myanmar will rapidly rise
Topic | Japan
Japan must quadruple its foreign workers by 2040. Photo: AFP