Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-gyeong, who has been accused of using public money.
Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-gyeong, who has been accused of using public money.
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Wife of South Korean presidential hopeful accused of abusing power, in latest case to hit ‘unlikeable’ election

  • Kim Hye-kyung, wife of Lee Jae-myung from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, apologised for ordering officials to run her personal errands using public money
  • Opinion polls show the leading candidates for South Korea’s presidency have disapproval ratings so high it has been dubbed the ‘unlikeable election’

Topic |   South Korea
Korea TimesReuters
Korea Times and Reuters

Updated: 6:29pm, 3 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-gyeong, who has been accused of using public money.
Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-gyeong, who has been accused of using public money.
READ FULL ARTICLE