Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-gyeong, who has been accused of using public money.
Wife of South Korean presidential hopeful accused of abusing power, in latest case to hit ‘unlikeable’ election
- Kim Hye-kyung, wife of Lee Jae-myung from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, apologised for ordering officials to run her personal errands using public money
- Opinion polls show the leading candidates for South Korea’s presidency have disapproval ratings so high it has been dubbed the ‘unlikeable election’
Topic | South Korea
