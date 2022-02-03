Miram Teron was on a hunting trip in Arunachal Pradesh state when he was taken into custody. File photo: AFP
Indian teen tortured by Chinese troops; kicked and given electric shocks, family says

  • Miram Teron was on a hunting trip in northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state when he was taken into custody by soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)
  • The boy was blindfolded with hands tied behind his back and taken to a camp where he was abused, and ‘lost all hopes of returning home’, his father said

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:14pm, 3 Feb, 2022

