Miram Teron was on a hunting trip in Arunachal Pradesh state when he was taken into custody. File photo: AFP
Indian teen tortured by Chinese troops; kicked and given electric shocks, family says
- Miram Teron was on a hunting trip in northeastern Arunachal Pradesh state when he was taken into custody by soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)
- The boy was blindfolded with hands tied behind his back and taken to a camp where he was abused, and ‘lost all hopes of returning home’, his father said
Topic | China-India border dispute
