People wait outside a Covid-19 testing centre in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
Coronavirus: South Korea keeps curbs as Omicron sends cases soaring
- South Korea posted a record 27,443 new Covid-19 infections and 24 additional deaths on Friday
- The country also extended current social distancing rules, including limiting private gatherings to up to six people, for another two weeks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
