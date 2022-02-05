Mount Everest – the world’s highest mountain. Photo: AP
Mount Everest’s highest glacier rapidly losing ice; critical water source for 2 billion
- Himalayan glaciers are a critical water source for about two billion people around the mountains and river valleys; they also help supply food and energy
- The rapid shrinking of the World’s Highest mountain is a ‘remarkable transition’ scientists say; South Col is ‘going to disappear within very few decades’
Topic | Nepal
Mount Everest – the world’s highest mountain. Photo: AP