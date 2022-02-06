Health workers in protective gear guide people queuing for Covid-19 testing in Seoul last month. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South Korea tops 1 million cases; Australia plans reopening to foreign tourists
- Daily cases are nearly five times higher than two weeks ago, when the Omicron variant began to dominate in South Korea, but deaths have remained low
- Elsewhere, Australia is planning to reopen its borders to international tourists as soon as possible, as it looks buoy its virus-ravaged hospitality industry
