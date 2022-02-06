A North Korean government-provided photo showing a missile test.
UN report: North Korea still making nuke materials and missiles is a violation

  • UN experts said there was ‘a marked acceleration’ of Pyongyang’s testing and demonstration of … a hypersonic warhead and ballistic missiles
  • Also, cyberattacks, particularly on cryptocurrency assets, remain an important revenue source for Kim Jong-un’s government, report said

Associated Press
Updated: 9:04pm, 6 Feb, 2022

