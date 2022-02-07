A North Korean missile smashes into a rocky outcrop believed to be Alsom Island in 2019. Photo: Korean Central News Agency
A North Korean missile smashes into a rocky outcrop believed to be Alsom Island in 2019. Photo: Korean Central News Agency
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Kim Jong-un’s ‘most hated rock’: the island North Korea keeps pounding for target practice

  • Alsom Island, a barren outcrop 18km off North Korea’s coast, has been targeted by Pyongyang in more than 25 missile strikes since 2019
  • It houses a mysterious domed structure that some say is a stand-in for a government building in Seoul – and its name means ‘No Man’s Land’

Topic |   North Korea
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:09am, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A North Korean missile smashes into a rocky outcrop believed to be Alsom Island in 2019. Photo: Korean Central News Agency
A North Korean missile smashes into a rocky outcrop believed to be Alsom Island in 2019. Photo: Korean Central News Agency
READ FULL ARTICLE