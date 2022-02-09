North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears on a screen in Tokyo, Japan during a news report on Pyongyang’s ICMB test in July 2017. Photo: Reuters
North Korea boasts of ‘shaking the world’ by testing missiles that can strike US
- Its foreign ministry says the country is one of just a handful with nuclear arms and the only one standing up to the United States
- January was a record month for weapons tests, with seven launches, including a new type of ‘hypersonic’ missile able to manoeuvre at high speed
