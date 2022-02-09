Donald Trump imposed tariffs on washing machine imports in 2018 as part of his “America First” trade push. Photo: Reuters
WTO backs South Korea over Trump-era curbs on washing machine imports to US

  • The case involves tariffs that former US President Donald Trump imposed in 2018 on washing machine imports, as part of his ‘America First’ trade push
  • The measures were designed to shield US appliance manufacturers from a surge in imports, mainly from South Korean rivals Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics

Reuters
Reuters in Geneva

Updated: 10:09am, 9 Feb, 2022

