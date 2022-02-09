Kim Hye-kyung, wife of South Korean presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung, apologised. Photo: EPA
Kim Hye-kyung, wife of South Korean presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung, apologised. Photo: EPA
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean candidate’s wife says sorry amid allegations of wrongdoing

  • Kim Hye-kyung, wife of Lee Jae-myung, candidate for President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party, took advantage of public servants and used corporate credit cards
  • Kim Keon-hee, wife of Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition party, has also apologised for using an inaccurate resume when applying for teaching jobs years ago

Topic |   South Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:13pm, 9 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Hye-kyung, wife of South Korean presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung, apologised. Photo: EPA
Kim Hye-kyung, wife of South Korean presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung, apologised. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE