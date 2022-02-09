Kim Hye-kyung, wife of South Korean presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung, apologised. Photo: EPA
South Korean candidate’s wife says sorry amid allegations of wrongdoing
- Kim Hye-kyung, wife of Lee Jae-myung, candidate for President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party, took advantage of public servants and used corporate credit cards
- Kim Keon-hee, wife of Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition party, has also apologised for using an inaccurate resume when applying for teaching jobs years ago
Topic | South Korea
