Philippines Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana to meet with Japanese counterpart. Photo: EPA
Philippines Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana to meet with Japanese counterpart. Photo: EPA
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan, Philippines to hold security talks amid concerns over China’s growing Indo-Pacific influence

  • The ‘2 plus 2’ talks aim to bolster cooperation in countering China’s increasing maritime assertiveness in the South and East China seas
  • The Philippines will be the ninth country with which Japan has held the talks, and only the second Southeast Asian country following Indonesia to do so

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 10:13pm, 9 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippines Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana to meet with Japanese counterpart. Photo: EPA
Philippines Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana to meet with Japanese counterpart. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE