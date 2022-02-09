Philippines Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana to meet with Japanese counterpart. Photo: EPA
Japan, Philippines to hold security talks amid concerns over China’s growing Indo-Pacific influence
- The ‘2 plus 2’ talks aim to bolster cooperation in countering China’s increasing maritime assertiveness in the South and East China seas
- The Philippines will be the ninth country with which Japan has held the talks, and only the second Southeast Asian country following Indonesia to do so
Topic | Japan
Philippines Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana to meet with Japanese counterpart. Photo: EPA