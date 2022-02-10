South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
New North Korea nuclear, long-range missile testing would trigger instant crisis, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in says
- The outgoing president also said a summit between Kim Jong-un and Joe Biden ‘is just a matter of time’ if all sides wish to avoid a crisis
- Moon said his most rewarding achievement was helping ‘shift the direction toward dialogue and diplomacy rather than military confrontation’
Topic | South Korea
South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap