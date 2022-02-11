Kim EunJung of the South Korean Women’s Curling team. Photo: Xinhua
Winter Olympics: South Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ survive abuse, have fun in Beijing

  • During the Pyeongchang Olympics the women accused two coaches and a curling executive of verbally and emotionally abusing them and withholding prize money
  • Four years later, the Garlic Girls have arrived at the Beijing Olympics ready to be themselves and enjoy the experience, the team’s captain said

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:28pm, 11 Feb, 2022

