‘Mild-mannered’ South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: AFP
In South Korea’s fractious election campaign, even mild-mannered leader Moon Jae-in has weighed in
- Antipathy towards China, soaring home prices, gender equality and soaring house prices are defining issues of the election
- But the debate has got personal – and ugly – among the two leading candidates and even the current president has now spoken out against the ‘cycle of political revenge’
