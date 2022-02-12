‘Mild-mannered’ South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: AFP
‘Mild-mannered’ South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: AFP
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In South Korea’s fractious election campaign, even mild-mannered leader Moon Jae-in has weighed in

  • Antipathy towards China, soaring home prices, gender equality and soaring house prices are defining issues of the election
  • But the debate has got personal – and ugly – among the two leading candidates and even the current president has now spoken out against the ‘cycle of political revenge’

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 8:26am, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Mild-mannered’ South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: AFP
‘Mild-mannered’ South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE