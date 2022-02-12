A Hindu activist outside KIA Motors showroom in Gujarat. Photo: Reuters
Global chains forced to close as Hindu hardliners march in Modi’s home state
- Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut and KFC were some of the brands that shut up shop during the protest about social media messages
- The messages were posted last week by Pakistani branches of the firms supporting the country’s Kashmir Solidarity Day; causing anger in India
Topic | India
