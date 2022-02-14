‘AI Yoon’ is a digital avatar of South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, from the main opposition party. Photo: YouTube
Is South Korean the world’s first official deepfake candidate? Meet ‘AI Yoon’, the salty AI making the 2022 presidential election interesting
- ‘AI Yoon’ is a digital avatar of South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, from the main opposition party
- Deepfake candidate generates buzz, refers to President Moon and his rival Lee Jae-myung as ‘Moon Ding Dong’ and ‘Lee Ding Dong’
