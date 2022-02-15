Ukrainian servicemen walk on a front line position in Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine; Japan expresses ‘grave concern’ over crisis

  • PM Scott Morrison called Beijing to allow an appropriate response through the UN rather than ‘resisting that being done’ through its membership of the UN Security Council
  • Meanwhile, Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida is set to call his counterpart as Tokyo expresses ‘grave concern’ over a possible Russian invasion

Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:07pm, 15 Feb, 2022

