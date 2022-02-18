Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke to Russia’s Putin. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine crisis: Japanese PM urges Putin to seek ‘acceptable’ diplomatic solution
- In a 25-minute phone call with Putin, Fumio Kishida opposed the use of force to change the status quo in Ukraine; two leaders agreed to continue dialogue
- Meanwhile, Tokyo and Moscow remain at loggerheads over the ownership of a group of Russian-held islets off Hokkaido
Topic | Japan
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke to Russia’s Putin. Photo: Reuters