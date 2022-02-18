Medical workers take swab samples from people for Covid-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
Medical workers take swab samples from people for Covid-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: South Korea’s daily cases eclipse 100,000 for first time; New Zealand protests spread

  • Deaths, however, have remained relatively low in the highly vaccinated country which slightly eased a curfew on businesses from 9pm to 10pm
  • Elsewhere, singing and dancing resumed in nightclubs in Sydney and Melbourne as officials lifted nearly all curbs in Australia’s biggest cities

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 9:24am, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers take swab samples from people for Covid-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
Medical workers take swab samples from people for Covid-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE