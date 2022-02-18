Medical workers take swab samples from people for Covid-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: South Korea’s daily cases eclipse 100,000 for first time; New Zealand protests spread
- Deaths, however, have remained relatively low in the highly vaccinated country which slightly eased a curfew on businesses from 9pm to 10pm
- Elsewhere, singing and dancing resumed in nightclubs in Sydney and Melbourne as officials lifted nearly all curbs in Australia’s biggest cities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Medical workers take swab samples from people for Covid-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua