Some of the men (wearing hoods) who were arrested in 2008 for the fatal bombings. Photo: AP
Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings
- It was the first time that so many accused have received death sentences in a single case in India; the judge also sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment
- The bomb blasts left more than 50 dead and 200 wounded in Ahmedabad, Gujarat; also the site of major violence in 2002 in which more than 1,000 people died
Topic | India
