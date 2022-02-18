China’s biggest online classified firm 58.com criticised over scam adverts.
Cambodia human trafficking job scam backlash for China’s 58.com
- Man responded to an advert on 58.com for work as a nightclub bouncer but was smuggled to Cambodia where his captors extracted dangerous amounts of blood
- China’s equivalent of Craigslist said it had ‘not yet established’ if the fraudulent advert had been on its platform but would cooperate with Cambodian police
