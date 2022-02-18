A Hong Kong protester demonstrating in 2021 against radioactive waste water from Fukushima. Photo: KY Cheng/SCMP
Japan’s plan to discharge Fukushima water into the sea, report to be released in April
- The International Atomic Energy Agency will share its review of the treated low-level radioactive water that could affect neighbouring China and South Korea
- A Chinese Foreign Ministry official said the country hopes for an independent evaluation and inspection in all of the processes by the IAEA
Topic | Japan
A Hong Kong protester demonstrating in 2021 against radioactive waste water from Fukushima. Photo: KY Cheng/SCMP