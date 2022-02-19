Petrol pumps in Tokyo. Japan has been subsidising refiners to make more motor fuel. Photo: Kyodo
Asia /  East Asia

Sky-high oil prices give India, South Korea, Australia, Japan governments a headache as voters head to polls

  • Oil’s relentless march toward triple figures has already prompted action from incumbents, including tax cuts in India and subsidies in Japan
  • Governments of countries where wage levels are lagging behind inflation are most vulnerable to a petrol-induced political backlash, economists say

Topic |   Asia elections
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:21pm, 19 Feb, 2022

