Tattooist Kim Do-yoon attends to a customer in his tattoo studio in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Tattooist Kim Do-yoon attends to a customer in his tattoo studio in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean tattoo artists draw hope as presidential candidate floats legalisation

  • South Korea only allows medical professionals to ink tattoos, leaving some 50,000 artists facing potential raids, fines of up to US$42,000, or jail time
  • As the country gears up for the March 9 presidential election, one candidate has backed legalising the estimated US$1 billion industry

Topic |   South Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:00pm, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tattooist Kim Do-yoon attends to a customer in his tattoo studio in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
Tattooist Kim Do-yoon attends to a customer in his tattoo studio in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE