North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech in the eastern province of South Hamgyong. Photo: KCNA via dpa
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un congratulates China on Beijing Olympics, says together they will frustrate US threats
- The leader made his remarks in a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the successful completion of the 2022 Winter Games
- Kim said under Xi’s leadership, China had persevered in the face of an ‘unprecedentedly severe health crisis and the hostile forces’ manoeuvres’
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech in the eastern province of South Hamgyong. Photo: KCNA via dpa