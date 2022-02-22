“We are coordinating with allies and partners on that announcement,” a White House spokesperson said.

New sanctions by Japan, which would add to those imposed on Russia in 2014 after it occupied the Crimea, would include a ban on semiconductor chips and other key technology exports and tighter restrictions on Russian banks, the Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier.

Although Japan is no longer a major exporter of semiconductors, with only a 10 per cent share of the global chip market, it is a key manufacturer of specialised electronic components, such as automotive chips and image sensors, and dominates in other industrial fields, such as hi-tech manufacturing equipment.

Kishida and other government officials who spoke on Tuesday did not say what sanctions Japan was mulling.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: Kyodo News via AP

Japan’s toughening stance against Russia contrasts with the softer diplomatic approach to Moscow taken by Japanese administrations in the past. They have courted Putin in an attempt to secure the return of islands occupied by Russian forces at the end of World War II.

Japan’s delicate diplomacy has also been shaped by its reliance on Russia for some of its energy needs. In 2021, Russia provided more than 12 per cent of Japan’s thermal coal, and almost a tenth of its liquefied natural gas.

That economic anguish, however, has been overtaken in recent years by growing concern about a revival in Russian activity in East Asia and Moscow’s deepening security cooperation with neighbouring China.

“Ukraine is facing a tense situation now, so we must firmly watch how it could affect Japan’s economy,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at a briefing on Tuesday.

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea will join global efforts to find a peaceful settlement to the Ukraine issue. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap

In Seoul, President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday called for a peaceful settlement through dialogue, expressing concern that economic fallouts and security implications from the Ukraine crisis would be enormous for South Korea, which relies on imports for most of its need for energy and raw materials.

“Every country in the world must join forces to find a peaceful settlement to the Ukraine issue at an early date, and South Korea, as a responsible member of the international community, will also actively take part in such efforts”, Moon said while presiding over a meeting of key security and foreign affairs officials.

Trade volume with Russia is tiny, but South Korea is concerned about knock-on effects on global energy prices from the crisis, as the country had to spend us$136 billion dollars last year, 22 per cent of its total imports, to buy energy.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday condemned Russia’s suggestions it had sent troops into Ukraine for “peacekeeping”, and he warned the move could bring about “absolutely violent confrontation with terrible human consequences”.

“Some suggestion that they’re peacekeeping is nonsense. They have moved in on Ukrainian sovereign territory. And I hope for the best in terms of the diplomatic efforts that are being pursued,” he said.

“We cannot have threats of violence being used to seek to advantage nations’ positions over others – that is not a peaceful world order. I can assure that the moment that other countries put in place strong and severe sanctions on Russia, we will be in lock step with them.”

In neighbouring New Zealand, the foreign minister on Tuesday said the massing of Russian troops in Ukraine was a breach of international law.

“Aotearoa New Zealand strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta on Twitter, using the indigenous name for the country.

“Russia’s actions today violate international law and cut across diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities. Photo: Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

Asian trading fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears over a looming invasion.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped more than 3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average lost more than 2 per cent. All sectors on the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge fell, with energy the least scathed as oil prices rose.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.8 per cent and the Shanghai Composite index fell 1.2 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.4 per cent. Indian shares dropped more than 2 per cent and were set for their fifth straight session of losses.