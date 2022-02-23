People visit the statues of former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang earlier this month. North Korea has relied on punishing lockdowns and other restrictions in lieu of vaccines. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: North Korea needs 60 million jabs to head off disaster, UN rights official warns; Thailand relaxes entry rules to lure tourists
- A plentiful supply of vaccines could persuade Pyongyang to ease lockdowns that have left some of its 26 million people on the verge of starvation
- Elsewhere, Cambodia is rolling out Sinovac jabs for children ages 3-4; and South Korea’s new daily cases surge past 170,000 for first time
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
