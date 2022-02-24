People stage a rally supporting feminism in Seoul. Photo: AP
In South Korea, gender wars heat up as presidential hopefuls court ‘antifeminist’ voters
- Years of slow but steady progress for women are at risk of being pushed back as the top two presidential frontrunners fight for what they see as a crucial ‘male’ vote
- Hundreds of women have rallied against the ‘election of misogyny’ as divisive gender politics rage on amid an ageing population, falling birth rate, soaring personal debt, a decaying job market and stark inequality
Topic | South Korea
