An image of the Korean peninsula that North Korea said was taken from space by its reconnaissance satellite. Photo: KCNA via KNS / AFP
North Korea takes pictures from space in claimed test of ‘reconnaissance satellite’
- Pyongyang’s push to develop satellite technology comes as South Korea is developing its own space projectiles to monitor the North
- North Korean state media on Monday released two photos showing the Korean peninsula seen from space, and said the spy satellite test was of ‘great significance’
Topic | North Korea
