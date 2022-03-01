North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: KCNA via dpa
Ukraine crisis worries South Koreans who fear Kim Jong-un could pull same move as Russia’s Putin, as North resumes missile tests

  • Some worry Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will hinder the North’s denuclearisation, while others take heart from South Korea’s differing geopolitical context
  • Concerns come as Pyongyang restarts its missile tests – and politicians look to exploit the Ukraine crisis as a ratings booster ahead of presidential elections

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 6:00am, 1 Mar, 2022

