North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: KCNA via dpa
Ukraine crisis worries South Koreans who fear Kim Jong-un could pull same move as Russia’s Putin, as North resumes missile tests
- Some worry Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will hinder the North’s denuclearisation, while others take heart from South Korea’s differing geopolitical context
- Concerns come as Pyongyang restarts its missile tests – and politicians look to exploit the Ukraine crisis as a ratings booster ahead of presidential elections
