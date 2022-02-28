Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda. Photo: Reuters
Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda. Photo: Reuters
Toyota
Asia /  East Asia

Toyota suspends Japan factory operations after suspected cyberattack

  • Firm will halt work on Tuesday – possibly longer – at its 14 plants in Japan, which make about a third of its global production, after parts supplier hit
  • Japan’s government investigating incident and whether Russia is involved; comes just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia

Topic |   Toyota
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:42pm, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda. Photo: Reuters
Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE