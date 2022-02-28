Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda. Photo: Reuters
Toyota suspends Japan factory operations after suspected cyberattack
- Firm will halt work on Tuesday – possibly longer – at its 14 plants in Japan, which make about a third of its global production, after parts supplier hit
- Japan’s government investigating incident and whether Russia is involved; comes just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia
