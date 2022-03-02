A Semi-Submersible Rig is seen in July 2019. Photo: Japan Drilling Company
Ukraine crisis: Tokyo to release oil reserves as Japanese men answer Kyiv call for volunteers amid Russia invasion
- International Energy Agency members, Japan and US agree to release 60 million barrels of emergency oil reserves to ensure market stability
- Meanwhile, Japan will impose sanctions on Belarus for its role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine
A Semi-Submersible Rig is seen in July 2019. Photo: Japan Drilling Company